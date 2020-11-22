Former RLD MLA passes away
Rashtriya Lok Dal leader and former legislator Mehdi Asgar died here on Saturday night following prolonged illness. He was 85 According to his son Shehzad Asgar, the former MLA was buried at his native village on Sunday He was the MLA from the erstwhile Morna assembly constituency in 1980. Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Aggarwal and BJP MLA Vikram Saini visited the village and paid homage. PTI CORRHMBPTI | Muzaffarabad | Updated: 22-11-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 20:24 IST
Rashtriya Lok Dal leader and former legislator Mehdi Asgar died here on Saturday night following prolonged illness. He was 85
According to his son Shehzad Asgar, the former MLA was buried at his native village on Sunday
He was the MLA from the erstwhile Morna assembly constituency in 1980. Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Aggarwal and BJP MLA Vikram Saini visited the village and paid homage. PTI CORRHMB
- READ MORE ON:
- Rashtriya Lok
- Morna
- BJP MLA Vikram Saini
- Kapil Aggarwal
- Shehzad Asgar
- Mehdi Asgar