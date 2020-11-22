Left Menu
CBI working at BJP's behest, alleges Karna Cong chief

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Sunday alleged the CBI was working at the behest of the BJP, days after he was summoned by the central agency in a disproportionate assets case against him. It had also registered a case against Shivakumar and his family members for alleged possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 74.93 crore.

CBI working at BJP's behest, alleges Karna Cong chief
