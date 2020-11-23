Left Menu
Future procedure regarding Kerala Police Act amendment to be decided by State Govt, says Sitaram Yechury

Soon after Kerala Chief Minister announced that the state government is putting on hold the controversial Kerala Police Amendment ordinance, CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the future procedure will be decided by the Kerala Government and not the party.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 16:13 IST
CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Soon after Kerala Chief Minister announced that the state government is putting on hold the controversial Kerala Police Amendment ordinance, CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the future procedure will be decided by the Kerala Government and not the party. "Kerala CM has said that amendments to the Kerala State Police Act won't be implemented. The party had proposed (reconsideration) and the state government will now decide on how to go about it. How it will be handled is the business of the government, not the party," said Yechury.

"I had said that it will be reconsidered, now the Chief Minister of Kerala has issued the statement to the effect that it won't be implemented and how and what is the future procedure will be decided by the Kerala government but the fact is, it's not going to be implemented," he added. Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister has said, State government had decided to amend the Kerala Police Act in an effort to check the widespread malicious campaigns through social media and otherwise, which pose a threat to individual freedom and dignity, which are constitutionally ensured to citizens.

"Criticisms and complaints against defamatory, untrue and obscene campaigns have come up from various quarters of the society. Strong protests have emerged from the society on account of the merciless attacks on various sections including women and transgenders," CM Vijayan added. The amendment evoked varied responses from several corners. Apprehensions were aired by those who support the LDF and profess to defend democracy, CM said.

In these circumstances, the Government of Kerala will not go ahead with implementing the amendment. A detailed discussion will be held in the Assembly regarding this, and the future course of action will be decided upon after duly considering the opinions coming up from all quarters, he added. "Those who engage in campaigns against personal liberty and the spirit of humanism should cease to do so, on social media and otherwise. The entire society should exercise vigil in this regard," CM Vijayan said. (ANI)

