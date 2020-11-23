Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha govt failed to help people in COVID-19 pandemic: Fadnavis

Addressing a meeting of BJP workers here, the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly said the BJP won recent elections (in Bihar) on the goodwill of the work done by Narendra Modi government during the COVID-19 crisis. "Even smaller states have helped their people, but the Maharashtra government has failed on this front," the former chief minister said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 23-11-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 17:13 IST
Maha govt failed to help people in COVID-19 pandemic: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday alleged the Shiv Sena-ruled Maharashtra government has failed to provide any relief to people during the COVID-19 pandemic unlike other states. Addressing a meeting of BJP workers here, the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly said the BJP won recent elections (in Bihar) on the goodwill of the work done by Narendra Modi government during the COVID-19 crisis.

"Even smaller states have helped their people, but the Maharashtra government has failed on this front," the former chief minister said. He claimed the Central government helped people in the country but the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation has not helped people "with even a single rupee".

"The state government even stalled various projects declared earlier (when the BJP was in power)," Fadnavis said. Referring to the upcoming legislative council election to Aurangabad Graduates Constituency, the former chief minister said, "the state government didn't grant any relaxation in inflated power bills to consumers. Now voters are preparing to give a 'shock' to this government through these elections in this region".

He alleged the government forced closure of the Marathwada Development Board which is responsible for the development of the region. "The portal created earlier by former minister Pankaja Munde of BJP for transfer of teachers was also shut down. Had the projects set in motion by the erstwhile BJP government been materialised, Aurangabad and Jalna cities would have become industrial magnets," Fadnavis said.

Meanwhile, BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde, who hails from Marathwada, said she was not disgruntled with the party, as being claimed by certain quarters. She said rain-hit farmers are unhappy with the MVA government over delay in granting them compensation.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Satisfying to see youngsters take up hockey officiating, says technical official Manish Gour

Manish Gour, who was recently awarded the Hockey Indias Best Technical Official 2019-2020, has stated that he is pleased to see young officials and former players from state and national level showing keen interest in officiating. I began o...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 23

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

EbixCash acquires AssureEdge Global to strengthen back office offerings

EbixCash, a subsidiary of Ebix Inc which provides on-demand software and e-commerce services to insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries, has acquired 70 per cent stake in BPO company AssureEdge Global Services for undiscl...

UK Supreme Court to decide whether IS bride can return

Britains Supreme Court is set to decide whether a woman who ran away from her London home as a teenager to join the Islamic State group in Syria can return to the UK. The British government is fighting to keep Shamima Begum from coming back...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020