Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the demise of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 20:02 IST
Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi
Tarun Gogoi (Image Source: Twitter handle @RahulGandhi) . Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the demise of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi on Monday. Remembering him, Gandhi said in a tweet, "Shri Tarun Gogoi was a true Congress leader. He devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together. For me, he was a great and wise teacher. I loved and respected him deeply. I will miss him. My love and condolences to Gaurav and the family."

Tarun Gogoi passed away on Monday. He was 86. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also shared his grief. "Deeply saddened by Tarun Gogoiji's passing. I had the privilege of knowing him for some 15 years and had the highest respect for him. I fondly recall his gracious welcome on my two visits to him in Assam. Profound condolences to Gaurav Gogoi on his loss. We all share in his grief," Tharoor said in a tweet.

"Former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi breathed his last at 5.34 pm on Monday at Guwahati Medical College," said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Gogoi whose health condition started deteriorating last Monday tested positive for COVID-19 in August.

The veteran Congress Party leader was on ventilation after suffering a multi-organ failure and was also on dialysis. (ANI)

