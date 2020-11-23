Left Menu
Republican former national security officials urge party to demand Trump concession

Bush and Trump, the group decried the failure of most congressional Republicans to condemn Trump's unwillingness to acknowledge Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the Nov. 3 election.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 20:36 IST
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

More than 100 former Republican national security officials demanded on Monday that party leaders denounce President Donald Trump's refusal to concede the presidential election, calling it a dangerous and anti-democratic assault on U.S. institutions.

Comprising some of the most senior national security officials in the Republican administrations of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Trump, the group decried the failure of most congressional Republicans to condemn Trump's unwillingness to acknowledge Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the Nov. 3 election. The group - Former Republican National Security Officials for Biden - which formed in August and whose members campaigned against Trump, was particularly critical of Republican congressional leaders in a published letter.

Most Republicans have remained largely silent while Trump disputes the election results with unsubstantiated claims of widespread election fraud and his legal team pursues increasingly desperate and unsuccessful attempts to overturn Biden's victory. "By encouraging President Trump's delaying tactics or remaining silent, Republican leaders put American democracy and national security at risk," the group writes.

Members of the group include retired General Michael Hayden, who served as national security director and head of the CIA; William Webster, the only man to serve as both head of the CIA and FBI; and John Negroponte, the first director of national intelligence. Biden won the election with 306 Electoral College votes - well over the 270 needed for victory - to Trump's 232. Biden also leads Trump by over 6 million in the popular vote.

The Trump campaign has described Republican-led groups that backed Biden as disaffected former officials "trying to take down the duly elected president of the United States." Trump on Twitter referred last year to "Never Trump Republicans" as "human scum."

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

