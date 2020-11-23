Country has lost a learned leader in Tarun Gogoi:Maha governor

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and NCP chief Sharad Pawar were among many leaders from the state who condoled the demise of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi on Monday. The Congress veteran died in Guwahati while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

In his condolence message, Koshyari said Gogoi was a "successful chief minister and a popular leader from the north-eastern state". "Gogoi made a handsome contribution to Assam's development during his stint as the chief minister. In his demise, Assam and the nation at large has lost an experienced and learned leader. Pay my respects to late Shri Gogoi and convey my condolences to the members of the bereaved family," the governor said.

Sharad Pawar said he was "deeply saddened" by the death of Gogoi. "My sincere condolences to members of his family and his followers," Pawar tweeted.

Maharashtra minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat tweeted that Gogoi's contribution towards Assam will "always be remembered"..