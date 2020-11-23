Left Menu
Development News Edition

Journalists' body urges Kerala govt to withdraw ordinance amending Police Act

The Indian Federation of Working Journalists has appealed to the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala to withdraw its ordinance amending the Police Act there and allegedly curbing the freedom of speech and expression. In a statement issued here, the journalists’ body said through the ordinance, Section 128 of the Kerala Police Act, 2011 has been amended.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-11-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 21:18 IST
Journalists' body urges Kerala govt to withdraw ordinance amending Police Act

The Indian Federation of Working Journalists has appealed to the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala to withdraw its ordinance amending the Police Act there and allegedly curbing the freedom of speech and expression. In a statement issued here, the journalists’ body said through the ordinance, Section 128 of the Kerala Police Act, 2011 has been amended. It said the provision reads,”Any person who creates or sends any information that is offensive or is intended to offend or threaten another person, though any means of communication, is liable to face imprisonment of three years or a fine of Rs 1,000 or both." IFWJ president K Vikram Rao said the amended Act seriously abridges the freedom of expression and endangers personal liberties. The CPI(M)-led Left Front government in Kerala on Monday decided to put on hold the amendment as it triggered a political storm across the country with many describing the measure as an assault on freedom of expression and media. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said his government was not "intending" to implement it now.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Engineering entrance JEE-Main likely to be pushed to February, say officials

The Joint Entrance Exam JEE-Main for admission to engineering colleges across the country is likely to be held in February instead of January, according to officials. Rising number of COVID-19 cases and engineering admission for this year s...

England gets new set of restrictions for end of COVID lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out new measures on Monday to replace a COVID-19 lockdown in England from Dec. 2, reinforcing a previous regional approach to try to reopen businesses where infection rates are lower. Just over two w...

Biden names 2 aides to legislative affairs team

President-elect Joe Biden has named two longtime Capitol Hill aides to his legislative affairs team. Reema Dodin and Shuwanza Goff will serve as deputy directors of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs.Dodin has been working on the...

351 new COVID cases, 12 deaths in J&K

There were 351 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the tally to 1.07 lakh and the toll to 1,641 on Monday, officials said. The number of active cases is 5,431, while 99,827 people have recovered so far, the offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020