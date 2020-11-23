Journalists' body urges Kerala govt to withdraw ordinance amending Police Act

The Indian Federation of Working Journalists has appealed to the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala to withdraw its ordinance amending the Police Act there and allegedly curbing the freedom of speech and expression. In a statement issued here, the journalists’ body said through the ordinance, Section 128 of the Kerala Police Act, 2011 has been amended. It said the provision reads,”Any person who creates or sends any information that is offensive or is intended to offend or threaten another person, though any means of communication, is liable to face imprisonment of three years or a fine of Rs 1,000 or both." IFWJ president K Vikram Rao said the amended Act seriously abridges the freedom of expression and endangers personal liberties. The CPI(M)-led Left Front government in Kerala on Monday decided to put on hold the amendment as it triggered a political storm across the country with many describing the measure as an assault on freedom of expression and media. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said his government was not "intending" to implement it now.