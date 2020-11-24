Left Menu
Key U.S. agency say no presidential transition yet, will brief Congress

Pressure continued to mount on the little-known federal agency whose formal recognition of the U.S. election results is key to paving the way to transfer power from the Trump administration to Biden's team, which is seen as critical to national security, COVID-19 response and other priorities. Murphy has so far not "ascertained," or formally approved, the transition.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-11-2020 02:22 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 02:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A federal agency that must sign off on the presidential transition following the U.S. election on Monday said it had still not approved hand-off activities to President-elect Joe Biden but would brief Congress next week. A U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) spokeswoman said Deputy Administrator Allison Brigati would speak with the Democratic chairmen and ranking Republican lawmakers on four U.S. House of Representative committees on Nov. 30, following a House Democrats' request.

The agency will also hold a briefing for congressional staff on three U.S. Senate panels that U.S. House staff members can attend, the spokeswoman said. The chairs of the House Appropriations and Oversight and Reform committees and two key subcommittees on Monday rejected the plan and demanded GSA Administrator Emily Murphy brief them Tuesday.

"Every additional day that is wasted is a day that the safety, health, and well-being of the American people is imperiled as the incoming Biden-Harris Administration is blocked from fully preparing for the coronavirus pandemic, our nation's dire economic crisis, and our national security," the chairs wrote. Pressure continued to mount on the little-known federal agency whose formal recognition of the U.S. election results is key to paving the way to transfer power from the Trump administration to Biden's team, which is seen as critical to national security, COVID-19 response and other priorities.

Murphy has so far not "ascertained," or formally approved, the transition. Biden is due to take office on Jan. 20 after having won the Nov. 3 election with enough votes to secure the Electoral College. But President Donald Trump has continued to falsely claim he won the race and has spent weeks alleging baseless claims of widespread voter fraud that have repeatedly failed to gain traction in numerous courts.

Trump's fellow Republicans have slowly broken from the president in recent days to urge the transition process to start.

