Asaduddin Owaisi is Muhammad Ali Jinnah's new avatar, says BJYM chief Tejasvi Surya

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) chief and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya has called AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi as the new "avatar" of Pakistan's Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-11-2020 09:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 09:51 IST
Tejasvi Surya speaking to reporters in Hyderabad on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) chief and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya has called AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi as the new "avatar" of Pakistan's Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. "People of Telangana should vote for development, they should vote against dynasty politics. We have finished family Politics in the country. In Kashmir, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been sent to a permanent quarantine by the people," Surya told reporters on Monday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the 100 smart cities programme. What has happened to the funds allocated to Telangana? ... Owaisi is Muhammad Ali Jinnah's new avatar. TRS and MIM are two faces of the same coin. KCR wants to turn Hyderabad into Istanbul. Turkey is a 100 per cent Muslim country. Turkey's president talks against our country. MIM wants Hyderabad of India to look like Hyderabad of Pakistan. We will make Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar but not Istanbul," he said. Speaking further, Surya accused Owaisi of speaking the language of "rabid Islamism, separatism, and extremism" saying that this was also used by Jinnah.

He said that every single vote to Owaisi is a vote against India. "Laughable that Akbaruddin and Asaduddin Owaisi are speaking of development. They haven't allowed development in old Hyderabad, the only thing they allowed is Rohingya Muslims. Every single vote to Owaisi is a vote against India and everything that India stands for," he said.

Speaking to reporters, MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that the people of Hyderabad want a change and only BJP can make this possible. "People are wanting to change from this dynastic politics. There is a saying that, 'Baldiya Khaya Piya Chaldiya'. Where are Rs 67,000 crores? Where has the Chief Minister spent it? BJP will work to bring Hyderabad city to the International platform. We are a peaceful party. We work for development. I urge the people of Hyderabad to come forward and vote for BJP in this GHMC elections. Change Hyderabad today to Change Telangana tomorrow," he said.

Elections for the GHMC will be held on December 1 and results will be declared after counting of votes on December 4. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

