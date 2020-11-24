Asaduddin Owaisi is Muhammad Ali Jinnah's new avatar, says BJYM chief Tejasvi Surya

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) chief and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya has called AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi as the new "avatar" of Pakistan's Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. "People of Telangana should vote for development, they should vote against dynasty politics. We have finished family Politics in the country. In Kashmir, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been sent to a permanent quarantine by the people," Surya told reporters on Monday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the 100 smart cities programme. What has happened to the funds allocated to Telangana? ... Owaisi is Muhammad Ali Jinnah's new avatar. TRS and MIM are two faces of the same coin. KCR wants to turn Hyderabad into Istanbul. Turkey is a 100 per cent Muslim country. Turkey's president talks against our country. MIM wants Hyderabad of India to look like Hyderabad of Pakistan. We will make Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar but not Istanbul," he said. Speaking further, Surya accused Owaisi of speaking the language of "rabid Islamism, separatism, and extremism" saying that this was also used by Jinnah.

He said that every single vote to Owaisi is a vote against India. "Laughable that Akbaruddin and Asaduddin Owaisi are speaking of development. They haven't allowed development in old Hyderabad, the only thing they allowed is Rohingya Muslims. Every single vote to Owaisi is a vote against India and everything that India stands for," he said.

Speaking to reporters, MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that the people of Hyderabad want a change and only BJP can make this possible. "People are wanting to change from this dynastic politics. There is a saying that, 'Baldiya Khaya Piya Chaldiya'. Where are Rs 67,000 crores? Where has the Chief Minister spent it? BJP will work to bring Hyderabad city to the International platform. We are a peaceful party. We work for development. I urge the people of Hyderabad to come forward and vote for BJP in this GHMC elections. Change Hyderabad today to Change Telangana tomorrow," he said.

Elections for the GHMC will be held on December 1 and results will be declared after counting of votes on December 4. (ANI)