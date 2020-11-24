Left Menu
Nadda will embark on a 120-day nationwide tour to tone up the BJP's formidable organisational machinery with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, party general secretary Arun Singh said on Sunday. Tanavade told reporters here on Monday that Nadda would be in Goa for two days in the third week of December.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-11-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 10:17 IST
BJP chief Nadda to visit Goa next month

BJP national president J P Nadda will visit Goa in the third week of December to interact with the state party leaders and workers, Goa BJP chief Sadanand Tanavade has said. Nadda will embark on a 120-day nationwide tour to tone up the BJP's formidable organisational machinery with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, party general secretary Arun Singh said on Sunday.

Tanavade told reporters here on Monday that Nadda would be in Goa for two days in the third week of December. "He will meet the party's core team, office-bearers and legislature party members. The visit is purely from the perspective of building the organisation," he said.

Tanavade said the BJP has already started training of its party workers at booth levels. The training in 10 Assembly segments of Goa has been completed, while the other 30 segments would be covered by December 31, 2020, he said.

