There is cultural affinity between people of Andhra, Telangana and Karnataka, says Tejasvi Surya
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) chief and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday interacted with Kannada Association in Hyderabad in view of upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections and said that there is a cultural affinity between people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. "There is a cultural affinity between people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. Our language Kannada and Telugu have similar grammar. I think people of these states have the ability to serve the nation as a group," Surya said.
"Voting for BJP is voting for an idea. Democracy is a system of the people, for the people and by the people. In Telangana the definition has changed, here it is 'of the family, by the family and for the family'. Only BJP can give an alternative," he said. Elections for the GHMC will be held on December 1 and results will be declared after counting of votes on December 4.
