'What funds did Centre provide for development, flood relief to Hyderabad?' asks Owaisi

Targetting the BJP, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has asked the Central government what funds it has provided to Hyderabad since 2019 for development or now as flood relief.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-11-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 14:28 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Targetting the BJP, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has asked the Central government what funds it has provided to Hyderabad since 2019 for development or now as flood relief. "Daily one or another person is landing from Delhi through a parachute. PM Narendra Modi and BJP are hurt after I asked what funds have they (BJP) given to Hyderabad for development since 2019? What relief did they (BJP) provide after the floods in the city," Owaisi said while addressing a public gathering at Azampura under Malakpet Constituency of Hyderabad.

Owaisi was campaigning for his party for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, which is slated to be held on December 1 and results of which will be declared after counting of votes on December 4. "BJP is frustrated. The Information and Broadcasting Minister came here and said that if people vote for AIMIM, TRS will be benefitted. Some relate me to Jinnah, claim that AIMIM promotes 'radicalisation'. Now that the GHMC Elections are coming up, they have nothing to tell but make false allegations," Owaisi said.

"BJP is saying that there are 30,000-40,000 Rohingyas in the electoral rolls... If there are 30,000 Rohingyas in the voter list, what is Home Minister Amit Shah doing? Is he sleeping? Isn't this his job to see how are 30,000-40,000 Rohingyas listed?" he asked challenging the BJP to show names of 1,000 Rohingyas in the electoral list. Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) chief and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya had called Asaduddin Owaisi as the new "avatar" of Pakistan's Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. (ANI)

