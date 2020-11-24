Left Menu
TRS has failed to develop Hyderabad city, says Telangana Congress MP

Telangana Congress MP Revanth Reddy on Monday said that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has failed to develop Hyderabad city as promised earlier.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-11-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 16:22 IST
Telangana Congress MP Revanth Reddy (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Congress MP Revanth Reddy on Monday said that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has failed to develop Hyderabad city as promised earlier. Revanth Reddy said, "Many people have laid down their lives for the formation of Telangana but TRS, which promised to develop Hyderabad city, has failed to keep its promises."

The Congress MP said that TRS must take responsibility of loss during floods in the city due to which nearly 10 lakhs people became homeless. "Since the inception of the state, Hyderabad has faced more land encroachments than in the past hundred years. Government blamed that the recent floods are the result of heavy rains but the fact is that the negligence of the government over land encroachments is the reason behind it. TRS must take responsibility of the loss caused due to the floods. Nearly 10 lakh people have become homeless due to the recent floods," he added.

Reddy said, "The TRS government claims that they have spent Rs 67,000 crores on the development of Hyderabad, which is a lie. Many prominent construction and development in the city were done by the earlier governments of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Congress. TRS is just taking the credits for the development done by previous governments." He said that twenty-four hours power supply in the state began during TDP government which TRS is falsely claiming.

"Back in 2016 GHMC elections TRS said that they would develop strategic roads but apart from 4 roads, nothing has been developed. They promised one lakh double bedroom flats and have failed to keep its promise. I dare the TRS to give us the list of at least 1,000 beneficiaries who were handed over the promised double bedroom flats," he added. Reddy said instead of maintaining speciality hospital in the city, CM K Chandrashekar Rao promised to develop four multi-speciality hospitals in Hyderabad which he failed to fulfill.

Reddy further said, "TRS has claimed that they have installed 5 lakh cameras in the city but even after this no big criminal has been arrested apart from some pity ones." "The TRS said that they have put a ban on Online gambling while the relatives of TRS ministers are indulged in it and has also initiated an online gambling platform," he added.

The Congress MP said, "The only two things that KCR did were he constructed a very modern and spacious 'Pragathi Bhawan' and demolished existing State Secretariat Buildings, now Telangana is the only state with no Secretariat." He said TRS is looting the people of Hyderabad and is also suppressing the voices that questioned them and added that peace in the city has been completely destroyed.

"The people of Hyderabad must think about all this before voting in the GHMC elections," he added. (ANI)

