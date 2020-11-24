Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K land encroachments under Roshni Act biggest land scam of India: Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday called the Roshni land scheme the “biggest land scam of India”, and questioned NC leader Farooq Abdullah and others as to what necessitated them to ‘grab’ government lands even after ruling Jammu and Kashmir for three generations.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-11-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 18:20 IST
J&K land encroachments under Roshni Act biggest land scam of India: Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday called the Roshni land scheme the “biggest land scam of India”, and questioned NC leader Farooq Abdullah and others as to what necessitated them to ‘grab’ government lands even after ruling Jammu and Kashmir for three generations. He also termed the Gupkar alliance as a symbol of "self-interest, scam and separatism".

Former J&K chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah have been named by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in a list which alleges that their residential house in Jammu is built over illegally-possessed land, a charge denied by the father-son duo. The administration of the Union territory as directed by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to make public land given under the controversial Roshni land scheme, since scrapped by a court, came out with the list of beneficiaries. On Tuesday, it came out with a list of those who had allegedly encroached land other than those given under the scheme.

“The Roshni scheme is the biggest land scam of India,” Thakur said. “They (Farooq Abdullah and others) should explain to the people of India as to why they grabbed state lands and made laws to legalise occupancy while they served the state for three generations,” he told reporters here.

"The National Conference (NC) leaders have encroached upon government lands. The party’s Srinagar and Jammu offices came to them under the same scheme,” Thakur said. The Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs also alleged that 3.42 lakh kanal of government land, including forest and state land, has been encroached during the last three decades.

"The Roshni scheme was brought in 2001 to raise Rs 25,000 crore to light up Jammu and Kashmir by investing the amount in power projects. But only Rs 76 crore was realised in the revenue records,” he said. Lambasting the Gupkar alliance, Thakur said it benefited the corrupt political class by lighting up their houses instead of those of poor and landless people of the state.

Mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir had formed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration for restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir as it existed before August 5 last year and also to initiate a dialogue between all stakeholders in the issue. PTI AB SRY

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for duping bank of Rs 24.13 crore

A 46-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping a bank to the tune of Rs 24.13 crore by selling the stocks of his company which he had hypothecated with the bank to avail various loans, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Pradeep ...

Policy to enable proliferation of public wifi hotspots on anvil: DoT official

A policy to enable proliferation of public wifi hotspots in the country is on anvil, a senior Telecom Department official said on Tuesday. Department of Telecom Member Technology K Ramchand said all technologies including satellite communic...

Nursing homes will be first to get COVID-19 vaccine in Spain

Elderly residents and staff in nursing homes will be the first to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in Spain, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday, unveiling a national vaccination plan due to begin in January. Other healthcar...

Tesla market value crosses $500 bln as shares surge six-fold this year

Tesla Inc crossed 500 billion in market value on Tuesday as investors lapped up its shares in the run-up to its addition to the SP 500 index, extending a meteoric rally that has seen the stock gain more than six times this year. Shares of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020