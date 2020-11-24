Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain eyes first new budget in years after Catalan party says will back it

The left-wing Catalan separatist party Esquerra Republicana (ERC) announced on Tuesday a preliminary agreement to back the Spanish government's budget proposal, paving the way for the minority coalition to approve Spain's first budget in years.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 24-11-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 21:37 IST
Spain eyes first new budget in years after Catalan party says will back it

The left-wing Catalan separatist party Esquerra Republicana (ERC) announced on Tuesday a preliminary agreement to back the Spanish government's budget proposal, paving the way for the minority coalition to approve Spain's first budget in years. Gabriel Rufian, ERC's bench leader in parliament, told reporters his party offered its support in exchange for more financial autonomy for Catalonia and more support for the poor. The preliminary deal is yet to be approved by party affiliates, he said.

The Socialists and their hard-left allies Unidas Podemos have 150 seats in the 350-seat lower house, short of the 176 votes needed to approve legislation. ERC's 12 votes practically guarantee the passage of the budget bill that includes a post-pandemic recovery plan. Basque nationalist party PNV, with six seats in parliament, has already said it would support the budget bill.

Political instability has prevented previous governments from passing a full-year budget since 2016. The last spending plan approved by parliament in mid-2018 only applied to the second half of that year.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

7000 PIA employees to be laid off, says Pakistan aviation minister

Pakistans Federal aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Tuesday said that as many as 7,000 employees of the Pakistan International Airlines PIA will be laid off voluntary Separation Scheme VSS. According to a report by ARY News, Sarwar sa...

BMC to check passengers at Rly stations for COVID-19 status

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Tuesday directed its ward officials to deploy staff at railway stations in the metropolis to check coronavirus negative documentation of passengers arriving from Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Go...

Colombia's first lady tests positive for coronavirus

Colombian first lady Maria Juliana Ruiz has tested positive for coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday, but is asymptomatic. President Ivan Duque and the first lady have regular coronavirus tests due to their high levels of exposure an...

COVID: CMs discuss preparations for vaccination programme in states; Issues of possible side effects, priority-based distribution raised

Various aspects related to the planned COVID-19 vaccination campaign, including logistics, priority-based distribution and monitoring of possible side effects, were flagged by chief ministers during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020