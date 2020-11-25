Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sources close to ex-PM Abe say his camp subsidised backers' party - media

The opposition has demanded he address the accusations during a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday, but the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) refused to concede to the request, saying it was "unreasonable." Local media, including public broadcaster NHK, said Abe's office helped cover a shortfall of about 8 million yen ($76,540) over the last five years of his premiership to hold annual dinner parties at swanky hotels for his supporters, citing people close to the ex-PM.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 06:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 06:54 IST
Sources close to ex-PM Abe say his camp subsidised backers' party - media

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's office helped cover the costs of dinner parties held for his supporters, sources close to Abe told local media on Tuesday evening, in a possible violation of funding and election laws.

The resurfacing of the scandal, which dogged Abe in the last year of his tenure could damage his political reputation and also threatens to drag in successor Yoshihide Suga, who was Abe's right-hand man during his 2012-2020 term. Politicians in Japan are forbidden to provide anything to constituents that could be construed as a gift. The rule is so strict that one cabinet minister quit in 2014 after distributing paper fans during the summer.

Abe vehemently denied his office had subsidized parties during parliamentary sessions last year where he was grilled by opposition lawmakers on his office's involvement in hosting the reception. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he said he was aware of the accusations and promised that his office will "fully cooperate" with Tokyo prosecutors who are looking into the matter, but declined to comment further on the accusations.

"He can't run or hide," opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yukio Edano said of Abe on Tuesday, adding that the revelation meant Abe had lied in parliament when he had denied his office subsidized parties. "Prime Minister Suga was also the ringleader of the Abe administration in his position as chief cabinet secretary, and he can't escape that responsibility," Edano said, according to NHK.

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, stepped down in September due to health problems, but has stayed on as a lower house lawmaker. The opposition has demanded he address the accusations during a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday, but the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) refused to concede to the request, saying it was "unreasonable."

Local media, including public broadcaster NHK, said Abe's office helped cover a shortfall of about 8 million yen ($76,540) over the last five years of his premiership to hold annual dinner parties at swanky hotels for his supporters, citing people close to the ex-PM. Although each supporter paid about $48 for their attendance, the total cost of hosting the parties came to more than $190,000 over five years, exceeding the total amount collected from ticket sales and creating a gap covered by the ex-PM's office, NHK said.

Tokyo prosecutors are analysing hotel documents that suggest Abe's office partly subsidized the receptions, and conducted a voluntary questioning of Abe's former aides, media said on Monday. In interviews with NHK, sources close to the ex-PM said staff members working for Abe had told their former boss when asked last year by Abe whether the office had partially footed the bills for parties that the ticket sales had covered the costs when in fact, they had not.

($1 = 104.5200 yen)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Have lost an irreplaceable comrade': Sonia Gandhi on Ahmed Patel's demise

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday condoled senior leader Ahmed Patels demise, saying she has lost an irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend whose entire life was dedicated to the partyPatel 71 passed away in the...

Experts adding support to help shape future of Māori broadcasting

A panel of seven experts are adding their support to help shape the future of Mori broadcasting, Minister for Mori Development Willie Jackson has announced today.Today I will meet with some of the most experienced Mori broadcasters, comment...

India's low-caste women raped to keep them 'in their place'

By Anuradha Nagaraj CHENNAI, India, Nov 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - L ower-caste Dalit women in northern India are targeted for rape by upper caste men who usually escape justice as survivors bow to pressure to drop their cases, researc...

Hurricanes Eta, Iota hit Nicaragua with $743 million in economic losses

Nicaragua suffered more than 740 million in damage from Hurricanes Eta and Iota, the government said on Tuesday, as the Inter-American Development Bank IDB promised 1.7 billion in aid for millions of people affected across Central America.N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020