Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away
Senior Congress leader and party's top strategist Ahmed Patel died here early morning on Wednesday. He had contracted COVID-19 and later developed complications. He was one of the closest aides of party president Sonia Gandhi and was her political adviser. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have condoled his demise.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 07:42 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 07:42 IST
Senior Congress leader and party's top strategist Ahmed Patel died here early morning on Wednesday. Patel (71) was critical for a few days and was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He had contracted COVID-19 and later developed complications.
He was one of the closest aides of party president Sonia Gandhi and was her political adviser. He had often steered the party out of difficult situations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have condoled his demise.
