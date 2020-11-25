Left Menu
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away

Senior Congress leader and party's top strategist Ahmed Patel died here early morning on Wednesday. He had contracted COVID-19 and later developed complications. He was one of the closest aides of party president Sonia Gandhi and was her political adviser. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have condoled his demise.

