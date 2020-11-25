Left Menu
Development News Edition

You destroy mosques, we collect crores for temple: Owaisi attacks BJP

Accusing the BJP of wanting to promote hatred, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said the national party talks of "breaking", while they talk of uniting.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 25-11-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 08:52 IST
You destroy mosques, we collect crores for temple: Owaisi attacks BJP
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a public meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Accusing the BJP of wanting to promote hatred, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said the national party talks of "breaking", while they talk of uniting. "Tum to masjid todne wale ho, hum mandir ke liye 10 crore dilane wale log hain (You destroy mosques, but we are the ones who are collecting Rs 10 crore for a temple), Owaisi said at a public meeting at Farhat Nagar in Azampura Divison while campaigning for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections.

"This is the difference between you and us. You talk of breaking and we talk of uniting," he said. "In Telangana Assembly, (AIMIM leader) Akbaruddin Owaisi has asked for Rs 10 crore for a temple. The chief minister was shocked, the BJP was distressed. People of all faith live here and we want that they should follow their religion. It is the thinking of the Majlis. I will not allow the situation of the 1980s and 1990s to be repeated here," he said in an indirect reference to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and Babri masjid demolition. "I do not want to ruin the memories of children but the BJP wants to promote hatred," said Owaisi.

Appealing to voters to vote for the AIMIM in the upcoming GHMC polls, Owaisi added the BJP hated Majlis because they opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and other "unconstitutional Bills" brought by them. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls will be held on December 1 and results will be declared on December 4. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No. of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 4,44,746, while 86,42,771 people have recovered from disease so far: Health ministry.

No. of active COVID-19&#160;cases&#160;in India stands at 4,44,746, while 86,42,771 people have recovered from disease so far Health ministry....

China weighs legal steps against 'diehard' supporters of Taiwan independence

China is considering drawing up a blacklist of diehard supporters of Taiwans independence, the government said on Wednesday, which may see Beijing try to take legal steps against democratically-elected President Tsai Ing-wen. Taiwan condemn...

Rebel Wilson concludes 'Year of Health' at medical wellness, detox centre

Australian actor Rebel Wilson is closing out her Year of Health where it started -- at a luxury medical detox and wellness centre in Australia. According to Fox News, the 40-year-old star began 2020 with a stay at VivaMayr, where she vowed ...

President Kovind condoles Patel's demise, says his amiability won him friends across party lines

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said he was distressed to know of the demise of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel, whose amiability won him friends across party linesPatel, 71, died in a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday due to multi-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020