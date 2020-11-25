CM Kejriwal condoles demise of Ahmed Patel
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over demise of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday and extended his condolences to the family of the late leader. Patel died in a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19 "Shocked to know abt the demise of Ahmed Patel ji.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 09:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 09:32 IST
"Shocked to know abt the demise of Ahmed Patel ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and supporters. May his soul rest in peace," Kejriwal said in a tweet
Patel (71), who was critical for a few days, was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram on November 15 after he developed complications.PTI VIT DVDV
