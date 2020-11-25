Sonia Gandhi condoles Ahmed Patel's demise, lauds his faithfulness, dedication and commitment

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the demise of veteran party leader Ahmed Patel and commended his faithfulness, dedication and commitment to his duty which distinguished him from others. "In Shree Ahmed Patel, I have lost a colleague, whose entire life was dedicated to the Congress party. His faithfulness and dedication, his commitment to his duty, his always being there to help, his generosity were rare qualities that distinguished him from others," the Congress interim chief said in a condolence message.

"I have lost an irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend. I mourn his passing and I feel deeply for his bereaved family to whom I offer my sincere feelings of empathy and support," she added. Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal said that Patel was central to the functioning of the party.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Ahmedbhai. I am personally aggrieved because of our long and steadfast friendship. He was central to the functioning of the Congress Party. His seminal contribution to its well-being will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted. Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed shock at the demise of Patel.

"Extremely sad and shocked at the demise of Ahmed bhai. Really no words to express the pain and sorrow. You will always be remembered and cherished in our heart. Rest in peace my brother," he tweeted. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar said that Patel's loyalty and contribution to Congress was exemplary.

"Deeply saddened and shocked by the demise of AICC Treasurer and one of the foremost leaders of the Congress party, Ahmed Patel. His steadfast loyalty and contribution to the Congress party as well as the nation was exemplary and an inspiration to us all. Condolences to his family," he tweeted. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar said that Patel's contribution to Indian National Congress will always be remembered.

"Deeply saddened to know about the demise of veteran Congress leader Shri Ahmed Patel. His contribution to @INCIndia will always be remembered. My sincere condolences to members of his family," he tweeted. The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Motilal Vora tweeted: "The news of demise of veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Ahmed Patel is extremely saddening. This is an irreparable loss for the entire country, Congress and for me. May God give peace to the departed soul and the strength to his family to bear the loss."

Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday, his son Faisal confirmed. Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15.

Born on August 21, 1949, Patel pursued BSc at Shree Jayendra Puri Arts and Science College, Bharuch, South Gujarat University. (ANI)