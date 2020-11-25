Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka leaders mourn Ahmed Patel's death

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and other party leaders expressed their grief over the death of Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday. Mourning his death, Deve Gowda tweeted, "I'm shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shri @AhmedPatel. This is a great loss to our nation and the INC.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-11-2020 09:56 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 09:56 IST
Karnataka leaders mourn Ahmed Patel's death

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and other party leaders expressed their grief over the death of Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday. Mourning his death, Deve Gowda tweeted, "I'm shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shri @AhmedPatel.

This is a great loss to our nation and the INC. May his soul rest in peace." In his condolence message, Yediyurappa said, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of veteran Congress leader Shri Ahmed Patel Ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family, followers, and tributes to the departed soul. Om Shanti." Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too took to Twitter to condole the demise of Ahmed Patel.

"I am deeply pained with the demise of senior Congress leader and my intimate friend Ahmed Patel. Having served as a political secretary to Sonia Gandhi for a very long time, he was the pillar of the party.

In his death, the party has suffered an irreparable loss. I join his family in this moment of grief," he tweeted.

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar expressed shock and grief over Patel's death. In a tweet, he said, "Deeply saddened & shocked by the demise of AICC Treasurer & one of the foremost leaders of the Congress party Shri. Ahmed Patel. His steadfast loyalty & contribution to the Congress party as well as the nation was exemplary & an inspiration to us all. Condolences to his family." Ahmed Patel (71), the top strategist of Congress, died in a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday.

He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19. Patel, who was critical for a few days, was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram on November 15 after he developed complications.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Future of digital payments - What's next for India's Digital Space: Lyra Network

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- In Indias journey towards becoming a cashless economy, two words and their impact played a significant role, demonetization and COVID-19. One laid out the foundation of digital payments and another...

Hindu woman from Pak reunited with Indian family after being stranded in neighbouring country for 10 months

A Hindu refugee from Pakistan was reunited with her family in India on Tuesday after being stranded in the neighbouring country for 10 months. Janta Mali, who has applied for Indian citizenship, had gone to visit her ailing mother in Pakist...

Hon'ble Education Minister, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launches various initiatives of Sri Aurobindo Society and HDFC Bank

Honours efforts of Education Officers and Teachers during pandemic NEW DELHI, Nov. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- Sri Aurobindo Society organised a virtual National Conference- Empowering Through Zero- Shunya Se Sashaktikaran chaired by Honble Edu...

Poco M3 launched; first sale on November 27

HIGHLIGHTFHD display48MP triple rear cameraSnapdragon 6626,000mAh batteryThe Poco M3 has been launched as the companys latest budget-friendly M-series smartphone.The device will go on sale on November 27 i.e. Black Friday and is priced at U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020