Kashmiri leaders condole death of Ahmed Patel

Mufti said Patel was a humble, kind and gracious person. “Saddened to hear about Ahmad Bhai's demise. May Allah grant him place in Jannat & may the family find strength at this difficult time,” Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter. May Allah grant all of you strength & sabar at this difficult time (sic),” the NC vice-president said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-11-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 13:00 IST
National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday condoled the demise of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. Mufti said Patel was a humble, kind and gracious person.

“Saddened to hear about Ahmad Bhai's demise. He was humble, kind & a gracious person. May Allah Subhana Taa'la grant him jannat. Condolences to his son Faisal & the family (sic),” she said in a tweet. The Abdullahs also condoled Patel's death.

“My father & I are deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Ahmed Patel Sb. Our relationship with Ahmed bhai is both political & personal and has been a long one. May Allah grant him place in Jannat & may the family find strength at this difficult time,” Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter. He prayed for strength and patience to the family to bear the loss.

“Please accept our heartfelt condolences @mfaisalpatel and to the family, especially Esra who lost her beloved grandfather. May Allah grant all of you strength & sabar at this difficult time (sic),” the NC vice-president said. Patel, who served as the party's back-room strategist for years, passed away at a Gurgaon hospital in the early hours of Wednesday. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19..

