Left Menu
Development News Edition

North-east Delhi violence: HC issues notice to police on Tahir Hussain bail's petition

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Delhi Police on Tahir Hussain's bail petition in connection with a case related to north-east Delhi violence.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 13:18 IST
North-east Delhi violence: HC issues notice to police on Tahir Hussain bail's petition
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Delhi Police on Tahir Hussain's bail petition in connection with a case related to north-east Delhi violence. A bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait on Wednesday, while issuing a notice to Delhi Police/State, also sought a status report to file within five days. The court slated the matter for further hearing on December 11.

The bail petition states that Hussain has been falsely implicated in the matters by the investigating agency and his political rivals with the sole purpose of harassing him by abuse of the machinery of law. It was also mentioned that applicant belongs to "Aam Aadmi Party" and is a "victim of circumstances", as he has been caught up in a political cross-fire and the allegations levelled against him are nothing, but a political blame game to malign his image. He has been in judicial custody since 16.03.2020. Delhi Police has filed 11 First Information Reports (FIRs) against Tahir Hussain, (Aam Admi Party's former Municipal Councillor) in north-east Delhi violence including Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case.

Recently, trial court has also dismissed his several bail petitions related to the violence held in February this year in north-east Delhi. Dismissing the petitions, trial court stated that public witnesses in the matters are residents of the same locality and if the accused released on bail at this stage, the possibility of accused threatening or intimidating them cannot be ruled out.

".....It is noteworthy that at the time of eruption of communal riots in the area(s) of north-east Delhi, the applicant has been in a powerful position (being sitting Councillor of the area from Aam Aadmi Party) and it is prima facie apparent that he used his muscle power and political clout to act as a kingpin in planning, instigating and fanning the flames of communal conflagration. Therefore, at this stage, I find that there is enough material on record to presume that the applicant was very well present at the spot of crime and was exhorting the rioters of a particular community and as such, he did not use his hands and fists, but rioters as "human weapons", who on his instigation could have killed anybody..." Trial court had noted. According to the Delhi Police, Tahir Hussain is one of the prime accused in connection with north-east Delhi violence which raged between February 24 and 26, in which at least 53 people lost their lives and hundreds of others were injured. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One of the most trusted leaders of Congress, great friend of mine: Manmohan Singh on Ahmed Patel

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh condoled the demise of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday, saying the party and the country has lost a good leader who always thought for the betterment of the poor and downtrodden. Patel, w...

Xavier Dolan to write and direct 'The Night Logan Wakes Up' series

Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan will be making his small screen debut with upcoming series The Night Logan Wakes Up. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the five episode series hails from Studiocanal, Canal and Quebecor Content.Dolan, know...

Four dead as migrant boat capsizes off Canary Islands, more missing

A boat with 35 migrants from the Maghreb region which was heading towards the Canary Islands capsized on Tuesday, emergency services said. Four people were found dead, 28 were rescued and some are still missing, they said, adding that emerg...

Maha ATS arrests key accused in realtor's killing in Karnataka

Maharashtras Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested from Mumbai the main accused in a shootout at Hubbali in neighbouring Karnataka in which real estate businessman was killed in August this year, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, iden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020