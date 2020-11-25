Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Even if BJP arrests me, I will ensure TMC victory in polls from jail': Mamata

The victory of the BJP (in Bihar) is through manipulation and not through popular mandate," she said. Lashing out at the BJP for allegedly trying to intimidate and bribe the TMC MLAs, Banerjee said, "Few people are under the illusion that they (BJP) will come to power, so some people are trying to take a chance.

PTI | Bankura | Updated: 25-11-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 14:23 IST
'Even if BJP arrests me, I will ensure TMC victory in polls from jail': Mamata

Calling the BJP "garbage of lies" and "biggest curse of the nation", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday dared the saffron party to arrest her and asserted she will ensure TMC victory in the upcoming elections even from the jail. Election to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly is due in April-May.

Accusing the BJP of trying to poach TMC MLAs by attempting to bribe them, Banerjee, without naming anyone, said some people are acting as fence-sitters who are under the illusion that the saffron party might come to power in the state. "The BJP is not a political party but garbage of lies.

Whenever the election arrives, they bring up the issue of Narada (sting operation) and Saradha (scam) to intimidate TMC leaders. "But let me tell them very clearly, I am not afraid of the BJP or its agencies. If they have the guts, they can arrest me and put me behind the bars. I will fight elections from jail and ensure the victory of the TMC," Banerjee said in her first major public rally here in post-COVID times.

Referring to the recently-concluded Bihar elections, Banerjee said even RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has been put behind the bars but still he ensured his party's good performance. "Even Lalu Prasad Yadav has been put behind bars but still he has ensured his party's good performance. The victory of the BJP (in Bihar) is through manipulation and not through popular mandate," she said.

Lashing out at the BJP for allegedly trying to intimidate and bribe the TMC MLAs, Banerjee said, "Few people are under the illusion that they (BJP) will come to power, so some people are trying to take a chance. But I want to say this clearly, there is neither any chance nor 'by-chance' for the BJP to come to power. We will again return to power with a bigger mandate." The TMC is ruling the state since 2011..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone 'Nivar': Pondy experiences moderate rain

As cyclone Nivar approaches, the Puducherry government said the administrative machinery is fully geared up to meet any exigency arising out of the situation. The union territory has been experiencing since Tuesday night intermittent modera...

UK PM Johnson offers days off from lockdown to form 'Christmas bubble'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed a time-limited one-off dispensation from COVID-19 lockdown rules agreed by all parts of the United Kingdom for families to get together to form a Christmas bubble between December 23 and 27. In a v...

BJP, TMC clash in Birbhum, bombs hurled

Kolkata, Nov 25 PTI Crude bombs were hurled and stones thrown at passing vehicles when ruling TMC and BJP activists clashed on way to a rally by the saffron partys state unit president Dilip Ghosh in West Bengals Birbhum district on Wednes...

Shivalik elephant reserve to be denotified, move to help in expansion of Dehradun airport

The Uttarakhand State Wildlife Board has decided to denotify the Shivalik Elephant Reserve, paving the way for expansion of the Jolly Grant airport here. The decision was taken at the 16th meeting of the board chaired by Chief Minister Tri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020