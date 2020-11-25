Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahmed Patel was Cong's crisis manager, had good relations with media, says Rasheed Kidwai

Journalist Rasheed Kidwai on Wednesday condoled veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel's demise and lauded his role as a crisis manager for the party and hailed him as a good communicator who had good relations with media.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 25-11-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 15:12 IST
Ahmed Patel was Cong's crisis manager, had good relations with media, says Rasheed Kidwai
Journalist Rasheed Kidwai speaking to ANI in Bhopal on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Journalist Rasheed Kidwai on Wednesday condoled veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel's demise and lauded his role as a crisis manager for the party and hailed him as a good communicator who had good relations with media. "Congress has suffered an irreparable loss after Ahmed Patel's demise because he was a crisis manager. Congress is facing many challenges as it is facing infighting and the challenges of the other political parties," Kidwai told ANI here.

The veteran journalist is also the author of two books "24 Akbar Road" and "Sonia - A Biography". "Patel used to be a bridge between state units and the high command. He used to conduct efficient political management for Congress. For example, he played an important role in managing the political situation in Rajasthan when differences arose between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot," he added.

Kidwai further said that there is no one as efficient in Congress as Ahmed Patel. There is no district in the country where people didn't have close contact with Patel, he added. "Patel always wanted to unite people. People used to see hope in Patel in the times of crisis that Congress is facing," he said.

Kidwai also pointed out the good relations that Patel enjoyed with editors of several media houses and appreciated that he never sought publicity for himself. "The media relations of Patel deserve special attention. He had very good relations with editors of media houses. He used to establish clear communication channels with the media. He never said anything without confirming with his sources. He was not a limelight seeker and never sought publicity for himself," he said.

"Patel always used to establish channels of dialogue with media editors on free speech. He used to advise the Congress functionaries not to get into a conflict with the media. He never used to dictate terms to media. One of his qualities was that he used to acknowledge write-ups in media which were against Congress's policies," he added. Kidwai further recounted: "I used to tell Patel bhai that he should write a book and tell his stories to the world. He used to say that he was loyal to Congress and Gandhi family and all the secrets will be buried with him at the time of his death."

Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday, his son Faisal confirmed. Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15.

Born on August 21, 1949, Patel pursued BSc at Shree Jayendra Puri Arts and Science College, Bharuch, South Gujarat University. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's crude steel output rises 0.9 pc to 9 MT in Oct: worldsteel

Indias crude steel output increased marginally by 0.9 per cent to 9.058 million tonne MT in October 2020, according to World Steel Association worldsteel. The country had produced 8.981 MT crude steel during the same month last year, the gl...

Cyclone 'Nivar': Pondy experiences moderate rain

As cyclone Nivar approaches, the Puducherry government said the administrative machinery is fully geared up to meet any exigency arising out of the situation. The union territory has been experiencing since Tuesday night intermittent modera...

UK PM Johnson offers days off from lockdown to form 'Christmas bubble'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed a time-limited one-off dispensation from COVID-19 lockdown rules agreed by all parts of the United Kingdom for families to get together to form a Christmas bubble between December 23 and 27. In a v...

BJP, TMC clash in Birbhum, bombs hurled

Kolkata, Nov 25 PTI Crude bombs were hurled and stones thrown at passing vehicles when ruling TMC and BJP activists clashed on way to a rally by the saffron partys state unit president Dilip Ghosh in West Bengals Birbhum district on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020