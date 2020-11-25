Left Menu
Punjab, Haryana Congress leaders condole death of Ahmed Patel

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said Patel was a dedicated worker, strong anchor of the Congress and steered it through difficult times. “Shocked & saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of senior Congress leader & friend #AhmedPatel ji,” Singh said in a tweet.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-11-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 15:46 IST
Congress leaders from Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday condoled the demise of senior party leader Ahmed Patel and described him as a selfless politician whose death has left a void which will be difficult to fill. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said Patel was a dedicated worker, strong anchor of the Congress and steered it through difficult times.

“Shocked & saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of senior Congress leader & friend #AhmedPatel ji,” Singh said in a tweet. “He was a dedicated worker, strong anchor of our party & steered it through difficult times. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & workers. We will miss you,” Singh added.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda described Patel as a “selfless politician” and said he was deeply saddened to hear his demise and added that he has lost a “close and important friend”. “His passing away has left a vacuum in the Congress Party, which will be difficult to fill,” Hooda, who is the Leader of the Opposition in Haryana, said.

Describing Patel's demise as a “personal loss”, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja said he was a “pillar” of the party. The void left by him can never be filled, she added. Congress general secretary and former Haryana minister Randeep Singh Surjewala expressed grief at Patel's demise and said he always treated party like his family.

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of Patel's demise. “A true nationalist, a party stalwart, man to go to. His passing away has left a vacuum in the Congress Party, which will be hard to fill. Destiny snatched him away when he was needed the most,” Jakhar said.

Patel, who served as the party's back-room strategist for years, passed away at a Gurgaon hospital in the early hours on Wednesday. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19..

