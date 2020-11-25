Left Menu
BJP cancels Vetrivel Yatra in Tamil Nadu till Dec 5 due to Cyclone Nivar

In view of Cyclone Nivar, Bharatiya Janata Party has cancelled programmes under Vetrivel Yatra from November 25 till December 5 in Tamil Nadu, said BJP state chief L Murugan, on Wednesday.

ANI | Trichy (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 25-11-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 19:17 IST
BJP Tamil Nadu chief L Murugan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"Due to Cyclone Nivar, we've cancelled programmes under Vetrivel Yatra which started on November 6, at Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, and two other places today. The remaining programmes have been postponed and yatra will culminate on December 5 at Thiruchendur," while speaking to ANI here.

Ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled in Tamil Nadu in 2021, BJP started the Vetrivel yatra from November 6 and it was scheduled to end December 6. In the whole month of the yatra, Central Ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP, including national president of the party, Jai Prakash Nadda were to participate in the event.

The announcement of this yatra had sparked a controversy in the state with major political parties opposing it. According to BJP state president L Murugan, the aim of the yatra is to showcase the Central government's schemes.

The 234 seats of the Tamil Nadu Legislative assembly will go to the polls next year. (ANI)

