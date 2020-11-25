Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin faces bellwether vote on 2021 budget

Malaysia's parliament will on Thursday decide whether to approve the government's 2021 budget, in a vote that could decide Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's political future as the country grapples with a coronavirus-induced health and economic crisis. Muhyiddin has held a two-seat parliamentary majority since taking power in March, but a recent leadership challenge by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and deepening rifts in his coalition have raised the stakes ahead of the crucial vote.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 21:30 IST
Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin faces bellwether vote on 2021 budget

Malaysia's parliament will on Thursday decide whether to approve the government's 2021 budget, in a vote that could decide Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's political future as the country grapples with a coronavirus-induced health and economic crisis.

Muhyiddin has held a two-seat parliamentary majority since taking power in March, but a recent leadership challenge by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and deepening rifts in his coalition have raised the stakes ahead of the crucial vote. Losing the budget would be as good as a no-confidence vote, analysts have said, and could trigger an election at a time when Malaysia faces a fresh spike in coronavirus cases amid efforts to recover from its first economic contraction in over a decade.

Malaysia's saw its cumulative cases rise by over four-fold since September to nearly 60,000 on Wednesday, in the aftermath of an election in Sabah state in Borneo. Muhyiddin had called for cross-party support for his government's budget, the largest in the country's history, to boost economic recovery through higher development spending and with cash aid and subsidies for people and businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

On Tuesday, 20 members of the executive from his ruling coalition's largest bloc, which is led by the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) former ruling party, pledged support for Muhyiddin and his budget. But the premier faces dissent in UMNO, whose backing remains tenuous after former leader and Prime Minister Najib Razak attempted to broker conditional support for Anwar from among the party's lawmakers.

"Nothing is certain at this stage. The fact that members of the administration had to declare their support suggests that not all of the backbenchers are for the budget," said Adib Zalkapli, Malaysia director with political risk consultancy BowerGroupAsia.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The Weeknd slams Grammys, after being snubbed from 2021 nominations

After being snubbed by the Recording Academy, musician The Weeknd on Tuesday local time called out the academy and accused it of being corrupt. The artist took to Twitter right after the live streaming of Grammy nominations for the 63rd Gra...

With 44,376 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 92,22,217

India reported 44,376 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours and 481 deaths due to the disease, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The total cases in the country now stand at 92,22,217 including...

Pulwama administration holds training programme for polling staff, presiding officers

For the upcoming District Development Council DDC and Panchayat by-election scheduled to be conducted from November 28 in eight phases, the District Administration in Pulwama organised a special training programme for the polling staff and ...

RJD's Lalu Yadav asked me to abstain from Speaker's election, says BJP MLA Lalan Paswan

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Lalan Paswan on Wednesday alleged that Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav had offered to make him a minister if he abstained from the Speakers election in the Bihar assembly. The MLAs remarks came a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020