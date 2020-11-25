BJP demands action against PAGD leaders over Roshni scam; PDP claims saffron party unnerved by alliance's participation in polls

The BJP on Wednesday demanded prosecution of leaders of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) who allegedly benefited from the Roshni scam, while the PDP claimed that the saffron party was levelling such allegations as it was unnerved by the amalgam's participation in the polls. Campaigning in the border belt of Akhnoor, which goes to polls in the first phase of DDC elections on November 28, Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur attacked the PAGD, accusing its leaders of grabbing government land for setting up residences and offices.

He demanded registration of a formal case against former chief minister and NC leader Farooq Abdullah for cheating, forgery and encroachment of public property, saying nobody is above law. “Beneficiaries of Roshni scam were former ministers of Gupkar Gang and Congress and their relatives, senior bureaucrats and businessmen who were financing these parties," he alleged.

Talking to reporters at Zainapora, in south Kashmir's Shopian district, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said, “If there is some evidence against anyone and if they have the power, let them prove it. "They are feeling unnerved over the formation of PAGD and that is why are targeting either Farooq Abdullah or others.” The PDP president claimed the Centre was of the belief that parties like the NC, PDP, Peoples Conference and the CPI (M) will not participate in District Development Council (DDC) polls so that it can ensure the victory of its candidates through the “backdoor”. She also alleged that the candidates of the alliance were being prevented from campaigning for the polls.

Addressing a public meeting close to the LoC in Ramgarh in Samba district, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh Chugh also attacked the Abdullah and Mufti families. "The Abdullah family has all along lived a self-centered life to build their fortunes while putting the entire population of J&K in peril," he alleged.

Chugh alleged the Abdullah and ufti families have in the last 50 years fooled the people of the region. "All laws and administrative orders were made not for the common man but for their family interests," he alleged.

Meanwhile, the National Conference (NC) alleged that the Srinagar Mayor election was a “farce play” to ensure that the BJP's “own man” gets the position. Junaid Azim Mattu was elected the Mayor of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC). “The entire process was nothing near to being an election, it was a selection," NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said.

He claimed that the development indicated "some mischief in the forthcoming DDC elections and by-elections to the SMC”. PTI SSB AB RT RT.