Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rijiju kick-starts BJP's campaign for LADC polls in Mizoram

Accompanied by BJP national spokesperson and Nagaland MLA Mmhonlumo Kikon, Rijiju, a Union minister, arrived at the Lengpui airport and left for the state's southern-most Sangau village in the afternoon. Addressing a meeting at Sangau, he said the party is giving equal importance to every election -- from rural or local body to Parliament polls, and is leaving no stone unturned to win them.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 25-11-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 23:20 IST
Rijiju kick-starts BJP's campaign for LADC polls in Mizoram

Senior BJP leader Kiren Rijiju arrived in Mizoram on Wednesday and kick-started the party's campaign for the upcoming election to the 25-member Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC). Accompanied by BJP national spokesperson and Nagaland MLA Mmhonlumo Kikon, Rijiju, a Union minister, arrived at the Lengpui airport and left for the state's southern-most Sangau village in the afternoon.

Addressing a meeting at Sangau, he said the party is giving equal importance to every election -- from rural or local body to Parliament polls, and is leaving no stone unturned to win them. "We will also make an all-out effort for the upcoming LADC polls," he said.

The election is scheduled to be held on December 4. Rijiju also visited several villages in the Lawngtlai district.

He will oversee the induction of a BJP-led board in the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) in Siaha and address a function at the party office in Lawngtlai on Thursday, party sources said. He will leave for Delhi in the afternoon, they added.

PTI CORR SOM SOM.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Waiting for Raut to send list of BJP leaders to ED: Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the BJP was waiting for Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to send a list of 120 BJP leaders to the Enforcement Directorate ED. Earlier in the day, Raut termed the EDs raids on the...

NFL-Steelers and Ravens game moved to Sunday after positive tests

Positive COVID-19 tests from a number of Baltimore Ravens players have forced a Thanksgiving Day game with the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers to be moved to Sunday, the National Football League said on Wednesday. The game between AFC North ri...

Uddhav Thackeray never plays vendetta politics: Maha minister

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray doesnt believe in the politics of revenge, state agriculture minister Dada Bhuse said in Vasai on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function, Bhuse def...

Pune businessman who was traced in Jaipur was under depression

Pune-based businessman Gautam Pashankar, who was traced in Rajasthan on Tuesday over a month after he went missing, was under depression and had suicidal tendencies, but dropped the idea of ending life after thinking of his family, police s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020