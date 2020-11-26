Left Menu
This unnatural government can not last long: Fadnavis on MVA nearing its 1 yr in power

With just two days remaining for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra to complete its one year in power, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that he is not waiting for the "unnatural" alliance to fall but "historically, such governments never lasted four-five years".

26-11-2020
This unnatural government can not last long: Fadnavis on MVA nearing its 1 yr in power
Maharashtra's former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis speaks to reporters in Pune on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With just two days remaining for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra to complete its one year in power, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that he is not waiting for the "unnatural" alliance to fall but "historically, such governments never lasted four-five years". The MVA government of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress in Maharashtra, which will complete its one year on November 28, came to power after the fall of an 80-hour government of the BJP after the 2019 polls.

"Not waiting for the government to fall, ready to work as an effective Opposition. But this unnatural government can not last long. Historically, such governments never lasted four-five years. They should run the government as long as they want. The day it falls, we will give an alternative government," Opposition leader, Fadnavis, told reporters in Pune when questioned about the BJP leaders' claim to come to power in the state soon. Fadnavis also attacked the state government during a party workers' rally, organised for the BJP candidate Sangram Deshmukh contesting the Pune graduates' and teachers' constituency polls for the Legislative Council, to be held on December 1.

"The government will complete one year now but we can not see any achievement so far. In the one year of its rule, it made several promises but failed to keep any of them. The announced relief amount was not given to farmers affected by the flood." Earlier on November 24, Fadnavis had asserted that the next BJP government would take oath in the state at an appropriate hour instead of dawn, unlike last year when he took oath as the chief minister at the crack of dawn. The same day, Union Minister Raosaheb Danve expressed confidence that the BJP will again come to power in Maharashtra in the next two to three months.

BJP formed an 80-hour government after the 2019 Maharashtra polls with the support of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar. On the wee hours of November 23, 2019, Fadnavis and Pawar were sworn-in as the chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. However, the government lasted for only 80 hours with Pawar tendering his resignation as the deputy CM, paving the way for the Shiv Sena-led MVA to assume office on November 28.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Chief Minister of the MVA government and Pawar became his deputy. The BJP had won the maximum 105 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly polls held last year, followed by Shiv Sena, which bagged 56 seats. The NCP had won 54 seats and the Congress 44. (ANI)

Videos

