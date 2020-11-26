Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahmed Patel: Extraordinary politician with ordinary disposition (Tribute)

Ahmed Patel was an extraordinary man politically but he had an ordinary disposition. Not everyone is capable of such a demeanour. He was the architect of important decision making in politics. From his early days, he carried out huge responsibilities while always keeping a low profile --- away from the media and far from headlines.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 26-11-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 08:52 IST
Ahmed Patel: Extraordinary politician with ordinary disposition (Tribute)
Congress leader Ahmed Patel (Photo Credit: Venkaiah Naidu Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

By Bhupesh Baghel Ahmed Patel was an extraordinary man politically but he had an ordinary disposition. Not everyone is capable of such a demeanour. He was the architect of important decision making in politics. From his early days, he carried out huge responsibilities while always keeping a low profile --- away from the media and far from headlines.

In 1977, he reached the Lok Sabha at the age of 28. With consecutive wins, he was elected to the Lok Sabha for the third time in 1984, and in 1985, Rajiv Gandhi made him his Parliamentary Secretary. Ahmed continued to bear important political responsibilities. He was instrumental in the formation of the UPA at the Centre in 2004. But instead of joining the government, he chose the role of a bridge between the government and the organisation.

Being the political secretary of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, he remained the 'troubleshooter' of the alliance. He kept in constant touch with the Congress leaders across the country and kept things going. While working as treasurer or secretary of Sonia Gandhi, Ahmed Patel's style remained unique. He worked long hours without wearing off. He used to take tough decisions and issue strict instructions with the utmost composure.

When it came to choosing between power and organisation, he always chose the organisation. He was like a school for students of politics like me and there was always an opportunity to learn from him. Ahmed Patel remained relevant and useful to the party at all times. He was a very clever strategist and also a skilled diplomat. He also saw the golden days of the Congress party and the tough times as well.

But he remained a typical Congressman in his motives and in his work. Other party members should take a look at Ahmed Bhai's life and his work, to see what kind of Congress soldier he was. Ahmed Bhai was a strong pillar of the Congress. With his departure, a void will be left in the party, whom no one will ever fill.

(Bhupesh Baghel is a Congress leader and Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh) (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBN provides funds for NPF, youth development program

The Nigerian Police Force NPF will get over N100 billion to acquire equipment and gadgets as committed by the Coalition Alliance Against COVID-19 CACOVID over next two years, according to a report by The Guardian.Instituted by the Central B...

Home relocation services see more takers in WFH world

- Agarwal Packers and Movers, DRS Group from Hyderabad is leading the way - The company launches new campaign Bade Bhaiya Matlab Agarwal Packers and Movers, the original founder of the company, DRS Group HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 25, 2020 PR...

COVID-19 tests being done on people arriving from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat at Pune Railway Station

Following the state governments guidelines to screen every passenger coming from Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan and Goa for COVID-19 symptoms, the Pune district administration has deputed a team of doctors and health officials at Railway Station...

Eightfold AI Raises $125M Series D Funding Round to Provide the Right Career for Everyone in the World

Now valued at 1 Billion, Eightfold AI is Poised to Fundamentally Transform How Enterprises Manage Talent and How Individuals Build Their Careers NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, Nov. 26, 2020 PRNewswire -- Eightfold AI today announced that it has rai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020