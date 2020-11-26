Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP's Nizamabad MP warns Owaisi brothers, says will 'muzzle' them once his party comes to power in Telangana

BJP's Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind threatened the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin with severe consequences once his party comes to power in Telangana.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 26-11-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 10:59 IST
BJP's Nizamabad MP warns Owaisi brothers, says will 'muzzle' them once his party comes to power in Telangana
BJP's Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind. Image Credit: ANI

BJP's Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind threatened the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin with severe consequences once his party comes to power in Telangana. "Sun Akbaruddin, ek baar BJP ka government Telangana me aane de tereko, tere bhai, AIMIM party ko mere joote ke niche lagata hoon. Ek baar BJP ka government aane de tera zindagi mere joote ke niche guzeraga (Let BJP government come to power in Telangana, I will muzzle you [Akbaruddin], your brother [Asaduddin Oawisi] and AIMIM party and keep you under my toes. And you will serve me for your entire life," he said here while campaigning for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls.

The GHMC elections will be held on December 1 and results will be declared on December 4. Ahead of Hyderabad civic polls campaigning has heated up in the city with several BJP leaders, including Union Minister Smriti Irani and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief Tejasvi Surya, alleging that AIMIM and TRS are working in tandem to give illegal immigrants a place in the state's voters list.

While rejecting the BJP's charge, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has challenged BJP to show names of 1,000 Rohingyas in the electoral list and alleged that the ruling party at the Centre claims that there are at least 30,000-40,000 Rohingyas on the electoral rolls. (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Conekt Gadgets launches India's fastest charging Powerbank

Hyderabad Telangana India, November 26 ANINewsVoir Conekt Gadgets, developers of smartphone peripherals and accessories, today, announced its new set of offerings into Indias accessories market. In August 2018 Rohit Sharma, an Indian intern...

Power Gummies scores a Hat-trick for raising capital from Agility Venture Partners, DSG & Venture Catalysts

New Delhi India, November 25 ANIDigpu New Delhi-headquartered dietary supplement brand, Power Gummies, has raised a bridge round from Agility venture partners, DSG consumer fund and Vcats to accelerate the growth of their new variant, weigh...

Arun Vasu Announced New President of Surfing Federation of India

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, November 26 ANIBusinessWire India Surfing Federation of India, the recognized National Governing Body for surfing in India has a very important news for the entire surfing community. Today, The company is announcin...

WB: Opposition holds demonstration against Centre's labour policies, blocks railway tracks

Members of Communist Party of India Marxist-Leninist Liberation, CPIM and Congress blocked railway track in Jadavpur as trade unions observe nationwide strike against new labour policies introduced by the Centre. Protestors marched on the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020