TIMELINE-Battling for survival, Malaysia's PM passes budget test

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin secured a key victory on Thursday as parliament approved his government's 2021 budget, ensuring his political survival after months battling public health and economic crises and discord in his coalition. The vote was the first parliamentary test of Muhyiddin's wafer-thin majority and the budget's passage may have averted a political crisis.

Following is a timeline of a torrid year in Malaysian politics. FEB 23

Internal rivalries in the Pakatan Harapan ruling coalition, led by then prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, prompt some members, including Muhyiddin, to explore a possible alliance with leaders of the ousted former ruling party, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), and other groups. Anwar Ibrahim accuses those coalition partners of trying to bring down the government and form a new one to deny him the premiership that he was assured he would get once the 95-year-old Mahathir retires.

FEB 24 Mahathir resigns, and the Pakatan Harapan coalition collapses after the Bersatu party led by Mahathir and Muhyiddin withdraws.

The king, Al-Sultan Abdullah, re-appoints Mahathir as interim leader. FEB 28

After meeting all lawmakers, the palace says the monarch is not confident that anyone has majority support to form a new government. Bersatu nominates Muhyiddin as a prime ministerial candidate. UMNO and Islamist party PAS vow to back him.

FEB 29 The king names Muhyiddin as Malaysia's next prime minister, assessing that he may have majority support in parliament.

MARCH 1 Muhyiddin is sworn in as prime minister, despite last ditch efforts by Mahathir to hold onto power.

MAY 13 Parliament's speaker delays a confidence vote on Muhyiddin's leadership brought by Mahathir, cutting parliamentary proceedings to a one-day sitting as the government focuses on the coronavirus outbreak.

SEPT 23 Anwar announces he has secured a majority of about two thirds of the assembly's 222 lawmakers, and is seeking an audience with the king for assent to replace Muhyiddin.

Muhyiddin says he is the rightful prime minister until proven otherwise. SEPT 26

Muhyiddin's ruling coalition wins a key state election in Sabah in Borneo in a vote widely seen as a referendum on his administration. OCT 13

Anwar says he met the king to prove he has a convincing majority to form a government. The palace says Anwar did not name lawmakers that back his bid. OCT 14

UMNO, the biggest party in the ruling coalition said it was considering pulling out, striking a blow to Muhyiddin. The palace announces the king's meetings are postponed for two weeks due to rising coronavirus cases, in a setback for Anwar.

OCT 23 Muhyiddin asks the king to declare a state of emergency to quell the coronavirus outbreak. Anwar calls it a ploy to cling to power.

OCT 26 The king rejects Muhyiddin's request. Muhyiddin faces calls to resign.

Former premier Najib Razak seeks support from within the coalition to back Anwar's leadership bid, putting more pressure on Muhyiddin and his thin majority. OCT 28

The king urges lawmakers to put aside political disagreements and pass the 2021 budget "without disturbance". NOV 6

Malaysia's biggest ever budget is announced, seeking to spur activity in an economy badly hit by the coronavirus. NOV 26

Parliament approves the budget, earning Muhyiddin some breathing space, though it is not immediately clear how much support he had, as it was a voice vote. (Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)