FIR lodged against Lalu Prasad by Bihar BJP MLA who received his call

Upon being told by the MLA that he was bound by party discipline, Prasad had said "we are going to topple this government......you will be made a minister later on". Former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha president Jitan Ram Manjhi also revealed during the day that the RJD supremo had made several bids by telephoning his close aides to talk to him over the Speaker's election..

PTI | Patna | Updated: 26-11-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 17:18 IST
Rashtriya Janata Dals jailed president Lalu Prasad was slapped with a case here on Thursday by the BJP MLA whom he had allegedly called while in custody and offered a ministerial berth in exchange for helping the opposition in defeating the NDAs candidate for assembly Speakers post. Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who had flagged the alleged telephone call on his Twitter handle on Tuesday night, shared the information along with the contents of the FIR lodged by Lalan Kumar Paswan, on the social media.

According to the information shared by Modi, the Pirpainti MLA has lodged his FIR at the vigilance police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Prasad is currently lodged in Ranchi, serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases.

The purported call was made by him on Tuesday and in the audio clip which was shared by Modi on his Twitter handle he could be heard asking Paswan to "be absent, saying that you have got afflicted with corona". Upon being told by the MLA that he was bound by party discipline, Prasad had said "we are going to topple this government......you will be made a minister later on".

Former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha president Jitan Ram Manjhi also revealed during the day that the RJD supremo had made several bids by telephoning his close aides to talk to him over the Speaker's election..

