WB Governor acting unconstitutionally, he should be removed from post: TMC MP

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is acting unconstitutionally and he should be removed from the post, said Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee on Thursday. "The Supreme Court has said that the Governor cannot work for any party as the Governor is an employee of the central government. I will tell the Governor to read what the constitution says, read the law of the Supreme Court. He is acting unconstitutionally, he should be removed from the post of Governor immediately. When I come to the next press conference, I will unveil the second part of the Governor," Kalyan Banerjee said in a statement.

Detailing the reasons regarding why the Governor should be removed from the post, the TMC MP stated, "Hon'ble Governor expressed his dissatisfaction by tweeting on 22nd November regarding the arrest of Govinda Agarwal and some chartered accountants. After the cancellation of notes (currency) in 2016, Kolkata police recovered Rs 1.40 crore from Mango Lane's office according to secret information, and during the investigation he was declared the main accused. There is another IRS officer named Niraj Singh, he is a relative of many high-ranking BJP men, otherwise I will tell you next time." Banerjee further said during the investigation, a lot of confidential documents, cash, "where did the income tax officers stay and where did they go, those have come up". The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case against the two.

After investigation, property worth Rs 3.88 crore was attached as per the PMLA Act, the TMC MP said in the statement. He said after the Kolkata police's investigation, Govinda Agarwal was arrested and the names of many other chartered accountants came up, a senior IRS officer was asked to take part.

"Kolkata Police is doing a very good job. He was arrested on November 21, according to the ED. The governor is speaking on behalf of the accused and obstructing the investigation. Everyone knows he tweeted again on November 25," Banerjee added. He said, according to the CBI's feedback, Dr Sudipta Roy Chowdhury was arrested. "He called himself doctor, but he has actually passed Class Seven. This Sudipta Roy Chowdhury has taken Rs 2 crore from an employee of Rose Valley."

The ED registered a FIR at the Bidhannagar police station. "He is involved in various activities including human trafficking and cattle smuggling. He built a racket all over Bengal for cut-money. He made fake documents in the name of ED with many central government official. In addition to Rose Valley, two other cases involving his name have been registered by the Central Government Agency under the PMLA Act," the statement read.

The TMC MP further said, "They are both cheaters, the central government agency says so why is the governor speaking on behalf of these main accused? He is obstructing the work of the police, using his influence to save them. I have said it before and I will say it again, the governor has secret links with BJP criminals and other criminals." "He is targetting the Chief Minister and preventing investigation. Those who obstruct the criminal investigation can be prosecuted under Sections 186 and 189 of the Indian Penal Code. So, I will request the Kolkata Police to file a case against him for the way he is tweeting to intimidate the public servants and under these two sections and no permission is required for this, against anyone who is doing illegal work in a government position," Banerjee added. (ANI)