Left Menu
Development News Edition

Burkina Faso president Kabore secures re-election, preliminary results show

The results read out by the election commission showed Kabore won 57.87% of the vote.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 19:01 IST
Burkina Faso president Kabore secures re-election, preliminary results show

Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has won re-election by a comfortable margin, preliminary results showed on Thursday, after an election marred by insecurity that prevented swathes of the West African country from voting.

Some analysts had expected a closer contest on Sunday between Kabore, who was elected in 2015, and his main rivals, who argued he had failed to contain Islamist and ethnic violence that forced 1 million people to flee their homes during his first term. The results read out by the election commission showed Kabore won 57.87% of the vote. He needed over 50% to avoid a second round.

His two closest rivals, Zephirin Diabre and Eddie Komboigo, got 12.46% and 15.48%, respectively. Kabore's opponents have raised concerns about the validity of the vote count. But the electoral commission has dismissed those and an international observer mission gave the election a mostly clean bill of health.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson appoints new chief of staff

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Dan Rosenfield, a business consultant and former treasury official, as his new chief of staff on Thursday.The Prime Minister has today appointed Dan Rosenfield as his chief of staff, a statemen...

Three killed, over 1,000 trees uprooted in TN as Nivar crosses coast near Pondy

At least three people were killed in Tamil Nadu, over 1,000 trees uprooted and some low-lying areas marooned due to water-logging following heavy rains on Thursday as severe cyclonic storm Nivar made landfall near Puducherry. Subsequently, ...

Bombay HC refuses to stay merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank, DBS

The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to stay Lakshmi Vilas Banks LVB merger with DBS Bank India Ltd which will be effective from November 27. A division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Milind Jadhav was hearing petitions filed by a ...

Rapid COVID-19 tests provide lifeline for London orchestra

Maxine Kwok, a violinist in Londons oldest symphony orchestra, is delighted that rehearsals have resumed thanks to a rapid, lab-free COVID-19 test that gives the musicians the confidence to work together again.It was so difficult not to pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020