Lalan Paswan lodges FIR against Lalu Prasad Yadav under Prevention of Corruption Act

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Lalan Paswan has lodged an FIR in vigilance Thana, Patna against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 26-11-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 20:23 IST
RJD chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Lalan Paswan has lodged an FIR in vigilance Thana, Patna against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav under the Prevention of Corruption Act. "Lalan Paswan lodged FIR in vigilance Thana, Patna against Lalu Pd under the prevention of corruption act for making telephone calls from custody and offering ministerial berth which amounts to bribing and alluring a public servant," BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted.

This comes after Paswan on Wednesday alleged that Lalu Prasad Yadav had offered to make him a minister if he abstained from the Speaker's election in the Bihar assembly. The MLA's remarks came after purported audio of Lalu Prasad Yadav surfaced in which he can be heard asking Paswan to remain absent from the Bihar Assembly during the election of Speaker.

While talking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "I got a call from Lalu Ji, which was received by my personal secretary. I thought he had called to congratulate me. He then started saying 'don't support the Speaker'. He said I'll be made a minister. I told him that I can't do it. I am a member of the party and cannot do it." When the BJP MLA replies: "We are in a party", the voice purportedly of Lalu Yadav says in Hindi, "Be absent... Say you got corona)". The voice apparently of the RJD leader later says in Hindi, "If you support us and we have our Speaker, then we can do things for you."

The audio clip surfaced ahead of the election to the Bihar Assembly Speaker's post, which was held on Wednesday. National Democratic Alliance's Vijay Kumar Sinha was elected as Speaker of Bihar assembly by majority vote. Responding to the alleged audio, RJD Bhai Virendra hit out at former deputy chief minister, Sushil Modi and said that he is now unemployed and levelling false accusation. He wants to get into good books by levelling such allegations so that he can get a 'job'. There are many who can mimic Lalu Yadav's voice.

The former chief minister of the state, Lalu Prasad Yadav is a convict in the fodder scam cases and currently admitted to the RIMS hospital in Jharkhand's Ranchi. He was lodged at the Hotwar Central Jail after being sentenced by a special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In the recently concluded Assembly election, NDA has secured a majority with 125-seats in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won on 74 seats, Janata Dal (United) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents. The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Delhi Chalo march: Punjab farmers face water cannons, push through Haryana barricades

Farmers from Punjab faced water cannons and broke police barriers at the states border with Haryana as they pushed towards the national capital Thursday on their Delhi Chalo march against the Centres farm laws. By late evening, a large grou...

UK's Johnson picks new chief of staff to lead post-Cummings 'reset'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Dan Rosenfield, a business consultant and former treasury official, as his new chief of staff on Thursday as he tries to restore trust in his leadership. Johnson is reshaping his senior team of...

Nepal, China to announce revised height of Mt.Everest soon

Nepal and China will jointly announce the revised height of Mt Everest, the worlds highest peak, probably during the upcoming visit of the Chinese defence minister to the Himalayan nation, according to media reports on Thursday. The Nepal g...

Mali appoints more army officers to govern regions after coup

Senior military figures in Mali have been named governors of 10 regions, alarming some political factions who say the army is retaining too much power following an August coup. After the ouster of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Aug. 18...
