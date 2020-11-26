Left Menu
Development News Edition

JK's DDC polls battle of nationalism vs separatism: BJP gen secy Tarun Chugh

The district development council polls are a fight between nationalism and separatist thinking, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said on Thursday while contending that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have rejected the "ideology of separatism" and want to move ahead with a "nationalistic approach".

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-11-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 20:23 IST
JK's DDC polls battle of nationalism vs separatism: BJP gen secy Tarun Chugh

The district development council polls are a fight between nationalism and separatist thinking, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said on Thursday while contending that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have rejected the "ideology of separatism" and want to move ahead with a "nationalistic approach". He said the "evil face" and "separatist agenda" of the PDP had come to the fore with the arrest of its youth wing president Waheed Para who allegedly had links with militants.

Chugh accused the PDP and National Conference of "looting J&K's wealth" through scams like Roshni and being "hand in glove" with those trying to "destabilize and disintegrate" India. Lashing out at the Congress, the BJP leader said it was acting like a B-team of NC and PDP as "deep down the party knows that it is a non-entity" in J&K. Chugh, along with JKBJP vice-president Yudhvir Sethi and former minister Rajeev Jasrotia, was on campaign trail during filing of nomination papers from Kathua constituency by that district's party president Raghunandan Singh Bablu.

"The DDC polls are a fight between the nationalist ideology of (veteran Dogra leader) Pandit Prem Nath Dogra and separatist thinking of (former chief minister) Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah," Chugh claimed. He said Dogra always stood for national integration and an inclusive approach wherein he advocated taking along all sections of society. Chugh claimed that former J&K chief minister Sheikh Abdullah "always propagated a separatist agenda".

He accused the deceased leader of playing the "card of regionalism and religion" to create division among the people. The BJP leader further claimed that Abdullah never bothered to give equal rights to Gujjars, women and the weaker sections of society and never extended the benefits of Panchayati Raj in J&K due to which democracy at the grassroots level failed to prosper. The BJP general secretary said the party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to spread Dogra's inclusive approach across J&K. He said by abrogating Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution the Prime Minister has offered a befitting tribute to Dogra's "nationalistic ideology". "The people of J&K have rejected the ideology of separatism and will uproot it completely to move ahead with the nationalistic approach," Chugh said.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar to visit Seychelles, present greetings of PM Modi to President Ramkalawan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Seychelles on November 27 and 28 in the last leg of his three-nation tour to present greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to newly-elected President Wavel Ramkalawan. He will also seek...

Prasad unhappy over SC's criticism, asks people not to use terms like judicial barbarism

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Thursday expressed unhappiness over unleashing of criticism of the Supreme Court for its judicial functions and asked people not to use expressions like judicial barbarism in criticising judgements or ...

Delhi Chalo march: Punjab farmers face water cannons, push through Haryana barricades

Farmers from Punjab faced water cannons and broke police barriers at the states border with Haryana as they pushed towards the national capital Thursday on their Delhi Chalo march against the Centres farm laws. By late evening, a large grou...

UK's Johnson picks new chief of staff to lead post-Cummings 'reset'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Dan Rosenfield, a business consultant and former treasury official, as his new chief of staff on Thursday as he tries to restore trust in his leadership. Johnson is reshaping his senior team of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020