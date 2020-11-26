Left Menu
Special polling stations to be set up for Kashmiri migrants in Jammu and Udhampur

Special polling stations will be set up for Kashmiri migrants at Jammu and Udhampur, according to the State Election Commissioner, K.K Sharma, on Thursday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-11-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 20:27 IST
State Election Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir, K.K Sharma (Photo ANI/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Special polling stations will be set up for Kashmiri migrants at Jammu and Udhampur, according to the State Election Commissioner, K.K Sharma, on Thursday. According to the official Twitter handle of Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, "The State Election Commissioner, K.K Sharma directs for setting up of special polling stations for Kashmiri Migrants at Jammu & Udhampur. He says that we have to ensure that every section of our society is provided with an ample opportunity of exercising their right to vote."

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha reviewed the election preparedness with divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners (DCs), and superintendents of Police (SPs) through video-conferencing at Civil Secretariat. J-K District Development Council (DDC) and Panchayat by-elections are scheduled to be conducted from November 28 in eight phases. The LG directed officers to take all the requisite measures to ensure free and fair elections. (ANI)

