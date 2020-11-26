Left Menu
Development News Edition

MNS holds statewide protests against hefty electricity bills

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) led by Raj Thackeray staged a protest against the hefty electricity bills in the state outside the office of the district collector at Bandra East today.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-11-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 20:43 IST
MNS holds statewide protests against hefty electricity bills
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers protesting outside Collector's office in Bandra today. Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) led by Raj Thackeray staged a protest against the hefty electricity bills in the state outside the office of the district collector at Bandra East today. Despite not getting permission, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Morcha organised a march from Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Chowk to the Collector's Office in the city in protest against the inflated power bills.

Speaking to ANI, Satnam Gulati, City president of MNS said," People do not have food to eat these days and they (Maharashtra government) are recovering hefty sums from the public. They should stop performing such cruel acts. This government is running by dividing the siphoned money among them. They should end this and deliver justice to the public. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government is afraid of the MNS and has also directed the police to attack us. They are trying to suppress our voices." As of now, at least 36 workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) were detained by the Aurangabad police on Thursday after they tried to take out a protest march.

The protest has been organised at a time when Maharashtra's energy minister Nitin Raut said the state will not be providing relief to consumers regarding the inflated bills they received during the lockdown. "We want to say that chairperson of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackery sent a letter to CM of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackery during the lockdown, to stop the inflation of electricity bills. The government should consider. People don't have jobs or income sources and they're paying exorbitant electricity bills. A person with a small house has got Rs 32,000 light bill, this is absurd," one of the protestors, Vinod Aargile told ANI on Thursday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar to visit Seychelles, present greetings of PM Modi to President Ramkalawan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Seychelles on November 27 and 28 in the last leg of his three-nation tour to present greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to newly-elected President Wavel Ramkalawan. He will also seek...

Prasad unhappy over SC's criticism, asks people not to use terms like judicial barbarism

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Thursday expressed unhappiness over unleashing of criticism of the Supreme Court for its judicial functions and asked people not to use expressions like judicial barbarism in criticising judgements or ...

Delhi Chalo march: Punjab farmers face water cannons, push through Haryana barricades

Farmers from Punjab faced water cannons and broke police barriers at the states border with Haryana as they pushed towards the national capital Thursday on their Delhi Chalo march against the Centres farm laws. By late evening, a large grou...

UK's Johnson picks new chief of staff to lead post-Cummings 'reset'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Dan Rosenfield, a business consultant and former treasury official, as his new chief of staff on Thursday as he tries to restore trust in his leadership. Johnson is reshaping his senior team of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020