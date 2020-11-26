Left Menu
Development News Edition

Burkina Faso President Kabore secures re-election, preliminary results show

"We are all Burkinabes aspiring to build together a better society for all the people." Kabore won 57.87% of the vote, the official tally from the electoral commission showed.

Reuters | Ouagadougou | Updated: 26-11-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 22:39 IST
Burkina Faso President Kabore secures re-election, preliminary results show
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has won re-election by a comfortable margin, preliminary results showed on Thursday, after an election marred by insecurity that prevented swathes of the West African country from voting.

Some analysts had expected a closer contest on Sunday because of the president's failure to contain a jihadist insurgency that has killed more than 2,000 people this year alone and forced a million people to flee. However, poor turnout may have helped Kabore, as thousands of people in zones most affected by violence did not have access to polling stations. Just under 3 million people cast their ballot, about half the number of registered voters, official figures showed.

"I would like to take this opportunity to salute all those who have participated in this presidential election," Kabore said in a speech at his party's headquarters. "We are all Burkinabes aspiring to build together a better society for all the people." Kabore won 57.87% of the vote, the official tally from the electoral commission showed. He needed over 50% to avoid a second round. His two closest rivals, Zephirin Diabre and Eddie Komboigo, got 12.46% and 15.48%, respectively.

Kabore's opponents have accused the Kabore camp of "massive fraud", but the electoral commission has dismissed those claims and an international observer mission gave the election a mostly clean bill of health. In a statement after the result, opposition members said that they reserved the right to pursue legal action, without providing details.

Kabore campaigned on achievements such as free healthcare for children under five and road building. But his successes were overshadowed by a series of large-scale attacks on civilians and the army. More than 1,300 polling stations were closed in the north and east where groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State operate.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Iraq trains US-sanctioned militia leader for army position - sources

The Iraqi military is training a former member of an Iran-backed militia, who is under U.S. sanctions for killing protesters, to become a high-ranking officer in the army, according to six government, security, and militia officials. They s...

Trade union strike partially affects normal life in Bengal, 449 arrested

Normal life was partially affected in West Bengal on Thursday due to a nationwide trade union strike -- the first since the lockdown -- during which sporadic clashes were reported in several parts of the state. Around 449 people were arrest...

26/11: `Police had general inputs about possible targets'

Joint commissioner of Mumbai police Vishwas Nangre Patil on Thursday said that police had received general alert prior to the 2611 attack that the iconic Taj Mahal hotel and six other places in Mumbai could be targeted by terrorists. In 200...

Special postal covers on 'kangri' and 'kehwa' released

Special postal covers of kangri and kehwa were released by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Jammu on Thursday. Kangri is a small pot filled with lighted charcoal which is carried close to the body as a means of keeping warm, while Kehwa i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020