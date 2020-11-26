Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vital laws not implemented timely in J-K due to Art 370: Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday attacked the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) over its demand for the restoration of Article 370 and said the provision prevented vital laws from their timely implementation in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-11-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 23:42 IST
Vital laws not implemented timely in J-K due to Art 370: Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday attacked the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) over its demand for the restoration of Article 370 and said the provision prevented vital laws from their timely implementation in Jammu and Kashmir. If implemented earlier, these laws could have transformed the lives of many communities living in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP leader said.

"The Article 370 prevented vital laws from being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir", Thakur said while addressing election rallies in favour of BJP candidates for DDC elections from Basholi areas, Col Mahan Singh and Mahanpur Tajinder Singh Goldy. Thakur said he remembered the days when he was here in Jammu and Kashmir for many years it was always painful to witness two flags on the top of civil secretariat. The national flag, 'Tiranga', was not getting due respect here, he alleged.

Thakur was accompanied by former Rajya Sabha MP Kirpal Parmar, Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Minister Rakesh Pathania, Pahadi Zila Election Incharge Sanjay Baru, Gopal Mahajan Prabhari while he addressed election rallies at Mahanpur and Basohli. Thakur asked the people to be vigilant against "anti-national" forces who are hell bent to damage the interests of the nation. He said "divisive forces in the form of pseudo-political face of separatists have openly looted the resources of the nation and are not happy to see the J&K on the track of development".

Thakur also attacked the "Gupkar Gang" over the demand for the restoration of Article 370 and said the people have now began to get benefits of scrapping of the special status to the earstwhile state..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Iraq trains US-sanctioned militia leader for army position - sources

The Iraqi military is training a former member of an Iran-backed militia, who is under U.S. sanctions for killing protesters, to become a high-ranking officer in the army, according to six government, security, and militia officials. They s...

Trade union strike partially affects normal life in Bengal, 449 arrested

Normal life was partially affected in West Bengal on Thursday due to a nationwide trade union strike -- the first since the lockdown -- during which sporadic clashes were reported in several parts of the state. Around 449 people were arrest...

26/11: `Police had general inputs about possible targets'

Joint commissioner of Mumbai police Vishwas Nangre Patil on Thursday said that police had received general alert prior to the 2611 attack that the iconic Taj Mahal hotel and six other places in Mumbai could be targeted by terrorists. In 200...

Special postal covers on 'kangri' and 'kehwa' released

Special postal covers of kangri and kehwa were released by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Jammu on Thursday. Kangri is a small pot filled with lighted charcoal which is carried close to the body as a means of keeping warm, while Kehwa i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020