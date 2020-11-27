France to look again at proposed curbs on identifying police

The head of press advocacy group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Thursday France's prime minister promised to set up an independent commission to examine a proposed law that will curb journalists' ability to show images of police officers at work.

RSF Secretary General Christophe Deloire said in a Twitter post he met Prime Minister Jean Castex to talk about the legislation, and that Castex told him at the meeting about his intention to set up the commission. The prime minister's office confirmed in a statement that the government intended to establish an independent commission tasked with proposing a new version of the draft bill.

It said that judges and "qualified personalities" would be on the commission, which would publish recommendations at the end of December, ahead of a debate on the bill in the opposition-controlled Senate in January. Parliament, where President Emmanuel Macron's centrist LaRem party has a majority, approved the draft bill on Tuesday but several ruling party MPs voted against it or abstained.