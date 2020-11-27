Left Menu
Trump says he will leave the White House if Electoral College votes for Biden

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-11-2020 04:12 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 04:12 IST
Trump says he will leave the White House if Electoral College votes for Biden

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

In the nearest he has come to a concession, Republican Trump said if Biden is certified the election winner by the Electoral College he will depart the White House. Biden is due to be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

