Trump says he will leave the White House if Electoral College votes for Biden

Trump says he will leave the White House if Electoral College votes for BidenReuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-11-2020 04:12 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 04:12 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.
In the nearest he has come to a concession, Republican Trump said if Biden is certified the election winner by the Electoral College he will depart the White House. Biden is due to be inaugurated on Jan. 20.
