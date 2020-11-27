Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will leave White House if Electoral College declares Biden winner: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said he would leave the White House if the Electoral College declares Joe Biden the winner of the November 3 elections, even as he reiterated unsubstantiated claims about widespread voter fraud.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2020 08:11 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 08:11 IST
Will leave White House if Electoral College declares Biden winner: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said he would leave the White House if the Electoral College declares Joe Biden the winner of the November 3 elections, even as he reiterated unsubstantiated claims about widespread voter fraud. In his Thanksgiving Day remarks, he, however, said it will be a mistake if the Electoral College were to elect Biden.

"It's going to be a very hard thing to concede," Trump told reporters on Thursday when asked during a press call at the White House what he will do if the Electoral College elects Biden. "If they do, they made a mistake," he said.

Asked if he would leave the White House, he said, "Certainly, I will, and you know that." On his plans for his last Thanksgiving in the White House, Trump said, "You can't say what's first or last." It might be the "first one of the second term," he said. Biden won the presidential election over Trump, who is continuing his legal efforts to upend his victory.

Trump has allowed the official start of Biden's transition to power this week but has not yet conceded defeat. However, election officials in key battleground states have declared Biden the winner, giving him an unofficial 306-232 edge in the Electoral College that determines the outcome of US presidential contests. "This was a massive fraud," Trump said of the election.

"We are like a Third World country," he said, referring to the voting infrastructure. "No one wants to see the kind of fraud this election has come to represent," he added.

State officials have said they do not have any evidence of large-scale voter fraud. "I don't know what is going to happen. I know one thing, Joe Biden did not get 80 million votes," Trump said, adding that Biden didn't beat former president Barack Obama's vote total with black voters.

Trump's efforts to challenge the results in key states in courts have so far failed. Biden is set to be approved by the Electoral College when it meets on December 14.

Earlier in his remarks, Trump talked about increased funding for the military over the past four years and seemed to be in good spirits. When a member of the Coast Guard mentioned his golf game, Trump promised to keep driving the ball "straight and long".

"Only form of exercise," he quipped about his game..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia win toss, opt to bat first against India in 1st ODI

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the first One Day International ODI here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. The much-anticipated Indias tour of Australia will get underway as both sides lock horns in the ...

Two at UP's Sambhal district hospital suspended after stray dog seen tugging at body

A sweeper and a ward boy working at a district hospital in Uttar Pradeshs Sambhal were suspended after a stray dog was seen tugging at a body, left unattended on a stretcher. The body was of a minor girl who had died in a road accident. The...

AstraZeneca CEO expects to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine - Bloomberg

AstraZeneca is likely to run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine using a lower dosage, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Thursday amid questions over the results of its late-stage study.Instea...

S.Korea foils N.Korea attempt to hack COVID-19 vaccine makers -media

South Koreas intelligence agency foiled North Korean attempts to hack into South Korean companies developing coronavirus vaccines, the News1 agency reported on Friday, citing a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee. Lawmaker Ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020