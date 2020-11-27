Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mehbooba Mufti, daughter allegedly put under house arrest

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday claimed that she and her daughter, Iltija Mufti, were put under house arrest and not allowed to visit the Pulwama residence of party leader Waheed Parra, who was arrested by the NIA earlier this week.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-11-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 11:03 IST
Mehbooba Mufti, daughter allegedly put under house arrest

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday claimed that she and her daughter, Iltija Mufti, were put under house arrest and not allowed to visit the Pulwama residence of party leader Waheed Parra, who was arrested by the NIA earlier this week. The former chief minister said that for the last two days, she has not been allowed to console the family of Parra, who was arrested on “baseless charges”.

“I've been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, J&K admin has refused to allow me to visit  @parawahid's family in Pulwama. BJP Ministers & their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case,” Mehbooba said in a tweet. She said her daughter has also been put under the house arrest. “Their cruelty knows no bounds. Waheed was arrested on baseless charges & I am not allowed to even console his family. Even my daughter Iltija has been placed under house arrest because she also wanted to visit Waheed's family,” she said.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief said she will address a press conference later in the day on “various issues”..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kangana bungalow demolition smacks of malice, says High Court

The Bombay High Court on Friday said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations BMC action of demolishing part of Kangana Ranauts bungalow here smacks of malafide and was done to cause substantial loss to the actor, and quashed the demolition ...

New Zealand wins toss, bowls in 1st T20 against West Indies

New Zealand won the toss and fielded Friday in the series-opening Twenty20 international against the West Indies. With no community cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand, fans filled the Eden Park stadium as international cricket resumed in New ...

Writing for kids needs simplification of concepts, language: Devdutt Pattanaik

Writing for children needs simplification of concepts and language, says illustrator-mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik, who finds the process involved in such works both challenging as well as exciting. Pattanaik recently come out with Vahanna ...

NSE declares Anugrah Stock and Broking as defaulter, expels membership

The National Stock Exchange has declared Anugrah Stock and Broking a defaulter and expelled the brokerage houses membership. The move comes a few days after the National Stock Exchange of India NSE scrapped the membership of Karvy Stock Bro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020