JP Nadda holds roadshow in Hyderabad ahead of GHMC polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda held a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-11-2020 19:58 IST
Crowds gather in Hyderabad at BJP cheif JP Nadda's roadshow. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda held a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election. The roadshow was conducted from the Nagole Chowrasta to Kothapet Chowrasta in the city.

Party workers gathered in large numbers and raised the party's flags during the roadshow. Many were seen wearing face masks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Bhupendra Yadav, who is the party's election in-charge for the GHMC polls, and other senior leaders including G Kishan Reddy are already in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad is witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling party in the state Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), AIMIM, and BJP, which recently bagged the Dubbak Assembly seat in recently concluded by-polls. Voting in the GHMC election will be held on December 1 and counting of votes will take place on December 4.

The top brass in BJP, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, will campaign for the GHMC elections. (ANI)

