Jagir Kaur elected as new SGPC president

Senior Akali leader Jagir Kaur was on Friday elected as the president of apex gurdwara body SGPC. Elected for a year, she will be the 45th president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. Elected as SGPC chief for the third time, Kaur replaced Gobind Singh Longowal who had faced criticism over the 328 missing copies (saroops) of Sikhs holy book Guru Granth Sahib.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 27-11-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 19:58 IST
Elected as SGPC chief for the third time, Kaur replaced Gobind Singh Longowal who had faced criticism over the 328 missing copies (saroops) of Sikhs holy book Guru Granth Sahib. The election was held at Teja Singh Samundari Hall here. Before her election, senior Akali leader Alwinder Pal Singh Pakoke proposed her name for the next SGPC chief but some rebel SGPC members demanded an election.

Kaur defeated her opponent Mithu Singh Kanekey. She bagged 122 votes against 20 votes for Kanekey. The SGPC's new executive body was also formed with Surjit Singh being appointed as senior vice president, Buta Singh junior vice president, Bhagwant Singh Sialka new general secretary and Harjinder Singh Dhami honorary chief secretary.

